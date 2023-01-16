No headway yet in Kalamassery stale meat case

January 16, 2023 09:20 pm | Updated 10:11 pm IST - KOCHI

The Kalamassery police have registered a case against the person who was running the illegal food supplying unit at Kaipadamugal in Ward 20 of the Kalamassery Municipality from where the civic body’s Health wing had seized about 500 kg of stale and stinking chicken on January 12.

The unit was reportedly run by one Junais, a native of Mannarkad in Palakkad. The case has been registered under Sections 269 (negligent act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life) and 270 (malignant act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life).

The cases was registered based on the letter submitted by A.K. Nishad, chairperson of the Health Standing Committee, requesting the police to track down eateries using stale meat supplied from the unit.

The police said that the search was progressing to nab the accused. There are no leads yet about the eateries/outlets that may have procured the stale meat. The officials of the Food Safety department and the Health wing of the civic body had also searched various eateries in the municipality limits to ascertain whether the stale meat was used for preparing various dishes.

A council meeting held on Monday decided to step up action against illegal eateries and other commercial establishments functioning in violation of the norms. Seema Kannan, chairperson, said that outlets functioning without licence will face legal and punitive measures. The Health wing has been told to compile a list of illegal eateries, she said.

Activists of Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI) staged a protest in front of the municipality office on Monday morning demanding action against those responsible for running the illegal outlet. They alleged that the ruling council had failed to initiate action against the eateries functioning in violation of food safety norms.

