No graft in Reddy’s promotion: VACB

The Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau (VACB) on Tuesday informed the Keraal High Court that the promotion of N. Shankar Reddy as Director General of Police (DGP) during the previous UDF government was purely an administrative matter and there was no misconduct in the decision.

The submission was made when a petition filed by Leader of the Opposition Ramesh Chennithala challenging the case registered against him under the provision of the Prevention of Corruption (PC) Act in connection with the promotion of Mr. Reddy as DGP came up for hearing.

In a statement, the VACB admitted that it had no authority to direct the State government to review the administrative decision and actions taken by the government. But it added that it was well within its functions to bring to the notice of the government irregularities, gross negligence or dereliction of duty or misconduct on the part of government servants. In this case, the VACB had suggested to the government that the promotion given to Mr. Reddy be reviewed as it was against the rules.