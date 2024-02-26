No going back on Pope’s order on liturgy, says Thattil

February 26, 2024 01:36 am | Updated 01:36 am IST - KOCHI

In his first pastoral letter to the faithful in the Syro-Malabar Church, major archbishop Raphael Thattil said there was no going back on the verdict of Pope Francis on the synod-prescribed unified Mass liturgy in the Syro-Malabar church.

His letter dated February 22, to be read out on March 10 in all churches during Sunday Mass, archbishop Thattil said pontifical delegate archbishop Cyril Vasil and apostolic administrator bishop Bosco Puthur had been entrusted by Rome to resolve the issue. The faithful must cooperate with them to end the disunity. The wound caused to the body of the church through disunity should be healed, the archbishop added.

The archbishop was elected to head the Syro-Malabar Church during the 32nd synod of bishops of the church in the second week of January this year. He took charge on January 11.

He said the Syro-Malabar church had gone through some painful periods in its history and had survived temptations to break away from the Catholic communion. He recalled the contributions made by Cardinal Antony Padiyara, Cardinal Varkey Vithayathil and more recently his predecessor George Alencherry as well as pontifical delegate archbishop Abraham Kattumana.

The Syro-Malabar church is facing another wave of emigration, he said. Young people are emigrating to other countries for better standards of life, education and jobs. The church should follow these emigrants and extend them all support. The practice of emigrating after Class 12 and inviting heavy debt burden for these purposes should come under scrutiny, archbishop Thattil added.