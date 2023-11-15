ADVERTISEMENT

No fund allocation for Nava Kerala Sadass, says Maradu municipality

November 15, 2023 09:59 pm | Updated 09:59 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Maradu municipal council has decided not to make any payment towards the organisation of Nava Kerala Sadass. The resolution was passed with dissent from Opposition councillors, said a press release here.

The council felt that at a time when pension payments had been disrupted, and farmers were committing suicide owing to lack of payment, it was not proper to allocate money to splurge on unnecessary events, said Antony Asanparambil, municipal chairman.

The civic body will hold Janakiya Sadass (people’s gatherings) to address issues in various parts of the municipality, the release added. The first adalat will be organised by the Revenue department. The other departments too will hold Jankiya Sadass on the following days.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US