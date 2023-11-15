HamberMenu
No fund allocation for Nava Kerala Sadass, says Maradu municipality

November 15, 2023 09:59 pm | Updated 09:59 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Maradu municipal council has decided not to make any payment towards the organisation of Nava Kerala Sadass. The resolution was passed with dissent from Opposition councillors, said a press release here.

The council felt that at a time when pension payments had been disrupted, and farmers were committing suicide owing to lack of payment, it was not proper to allocate money to splurge on unnecessary events, said Antony Asanparambil, municipal chairman.

The civic body will hold Janakiya Sadass (people’s gatherings) to address issues in various parts of the municipality, the release added. The first adalat will be organised by the Revenue department. The other departments too will hold Jankiya Sadass on the following days.

