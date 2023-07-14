No forest land be restored in Palakkad under the guise of implementing Forest Tribunal’s orders

July 14, 2023 08:34 pm | Updated 08:34 pm IST - KOCHI

A Division Bench of the Kerala High Court has ordered that Forest department shall ensure that in execution of any of the Manjeri Forest Tribunal’s orders no forest land in lieu of the land covered by the lease agreement on the 500 acres of land at Kanjirapuzha, Mannarkkad, Palakkad is restored to the claimants/lessees.

The Bench also directed the State government and the Forest department to ensure that the forest land in Kanjirapuzha was protected. The court also gave the claimants/leasees the liberty to contemporaneously establish the land covered by the registered lease deed of 1956. The court also ordered that in execution of the orders of the Forest Tribunal, no other property from the Custodian of Vested Forests and Conservator of Forests, Palakkad is taken.

The court passed the verdict recently while disposing of a writ petition filed by One Earth, One Life alleging that in the name of implementation of the orders of the tribunal, the lessees are trying to take possession of valuable forest land. The tribunal had found that the property under the lease agreement executed by the owner of the land, Mannarghat Moopil Nair with Ulahannan and 14 others had not been vested with the government. The petitioner argued that the officers of the Forest department, under the threat of contempt or to save their skin or avoid imprisonment, would go to any extent and deliver the forest land to the lessees.

