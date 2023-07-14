ADVERTISEMENT

No forest land be restored in Palakkad under the guise of implementing Forest Tribunal’s orders

July 14, 2023 08:34 pm | Updated 08:34 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

A Division Bench of the Kerala High Court has ordered that Forest department shall ensure that in execution of any of the Manjeri Forest Tribunal’s orders no forest land in lieu of the land covered by the lease agreement on the 500 acres of land at Kanjirapuzha,  Mannarkkad, Palakkad is restored to the claimants/lessees.

The Bench also directed the State government and the Forest department to ensure that the forest land in Kanjirapuzha was protected. The court also gave the claimants/leasees the liberty to contemporaneously establish the land covered by the registered lease deed of 1956. The court also ordered that in execution of the orders of the Forest Tribunal, no other property from the Custodian of Vested Forests and Conservator of Forests, Palakkad is taken.

The court passed the verdict recently while disposing of a writ petition filed by One Earth, One Life alleging that in the name of implementation of the orders of the tribunal, the lessees are trying to take possession of valuable forest land. The tribunal had found that the property under the lease agreement executed by the owner of the land, Mannarghat Moopil Nair with Ulahannan and 14 others had not been vested with the government. The petitioner argued that the officers of the Forest department, under the threat of contempt or to save their skin or avoid imprisonment, would go to any extent and deliver the forest land to the lessees.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US