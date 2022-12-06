No floral decorations by devotees permissible at Sannidhanam: HC

December 06, 2022 08:29 pm | Updated 08:29 pm IST - KOCHI

A Division Bench of the Kerala High Court on Tuesday restrained the Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) from allowing ‘Pushpalankaram’ by devotees at Sabarimala Sannidhanam.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Bench comprising Justice Anil K. Narendran and Justice P.G. Ajith Kumar passed the order while disposing of a suo motu case registered on the basis of a report on ‘Pushpalankaram’ at Sabarimala sannidhanam filed by the Sabarimala special commissioner.

The court, however, allowed the TDB to do ‘Pushpalankaram’ by itself, in a moderate way using flowers permitted for ‘Pushpabhishekam’ or for conducting poojas at Sabarimala Sannidhanam as per ‘Paditharam’, in the places permitted by the Tantri, without obstructing the view of the gold plated pillars and walls of Valiyambalam.

The court said that floral decoration normally seen in auditoriums could not be permitted at Sabarimala temple, which was not a ‘tourist spot’. It was a ‘holy pilgrim destination’, where ‘Pushpalankaram’ should be done in the traditional manner. No floral decorations could be permitted on the railings on the bottom portion of the golden flag mast, obstructing the view of ‘Ashtadikpalakar’.

According to the report of the special commissioner, decorative flowers of various colours and varieties, flower garlands, etc. were used by the devotee sponsoring ‘Pushpalankaram’ to decorate the lower portion of the roof of the Sreekovil, Valiyambalam in front of the Sreekovil, entrance to Balikalpura, the bottom portion of the golden flag mast, Upadevatha shrines, etc.

According to the opinion of Tantri , ‘Pushpalankaram’ could be permitted only in places other than the Sreekovil and flag-mast.