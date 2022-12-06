No floral decorations by devotees permissible at Sannidhanam: HC

December 06, 2022 08:29 pm | Updated 08:29 pm IST - KOCHI

The court, however, allowed the TDB to do ‘Pushpalankaram’ in a moderate way in the places permitted by the Tantri and without obstructing the view of the gold plated pillars and walls of Valiyambalam

The Hindu Bureau

A Division Bench of the Kerala High Court on Tuesday restrained the Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) from allowing ‘Pushpalankaram’ by devotees at Sabarimala Sannidhanam.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Bench comprising Justice Anil K. Narendran and Justice P.G. Ajith Kumar passed the order while disposing of a suo motu case registered on the basis of a report on ‘Pushpalankaram’ at Sabarimala sannidhanam filed by the Sabarimala special commissioner.

The court, however, allowed the TDB to do ‘Pushpalankaram’ by itself, in a moderate way using flowers permitted for ‘Pushpabhishekam’ or for conducting poojas at Sabarimala Sannidhanam as per ‘Paditharam’, in the places permitted by the Tantri, without obstructing the view of the gold plated pillars and walls of Valiyambalam.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The court said that floral decoration normally seen in auditoriums could not be permitted at Sabarimala temple, which was not a ‘tourist spot’. It was a ‘holy pilgrim destination’, where ‘Pushpalankaram’ should be done in the traditional manner. No floral decorations could be permitted on the railings on the bottom portion of the golden flag mast, obstructing the view of ‘Ashtadikpalakar’.

According to the report of the special commissioner, decorative flowers of various colours and varieties, flower garlands, etc. were used by the devotee sponsoring ‘Pushpalankaram’ to decorate the lower portion of the roof of the Sreekovil, Valiyambalam in front of the Sreekovil, entrance to Balikalpura, the bottom portion of the golden flag mast, Upadevatha shrines, etc.

According to the opinion of Tantri , ‘Pushpalankaram’ could be permitted only in places other than the Sreekovil and flag-mast.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US