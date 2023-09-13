‘No final decision taken on implementing Synodal decision on Mass celebration’

September 13, 2023 09:18 pm | Updated 09:19 pm IST - KOCHI

No final decision has been taken on implementing a Synodal diktat on uniform Mass celebration on the basis of discussions by the panel of bishops appointed by the Bishops’ Synod of the Syro-Malabar Church. Decision on the issue will be taken only with the approval of Pope Francis. The papal delegate, Archbishop Cyril Vasil, has been informed of the content of the discussions by the bishops’ panel. Those, accompanied by observations of the papal delegate, had been submitted for papal approval, said Antony Vadakkekara, public relations officer of the Syro-Malabar Church and secretary of the media commission, on Wednesday.

The official spokesman said there was no doubt that the unified mass had to be implemented in the Ernakulam-Angamaly Archdiocese according to the Synodal decision and as approved by the Holy See. Under the special circumstances prevailing in the archdiocese, the discussions have been only on how to implement the Synodal decision on unified mass. Even if it is difficult to implement the Synodal mass in any of the dioceses, it does not mean that the decision by the Synod and approval by Rome are void.

The spokesman appealed to all to cooperate in implementing the decision on unified mass, to strengthen the unity of the Church, and to be conscious of and to wake up to the fact that vested interests were trying to weaken the Catholic Church.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.