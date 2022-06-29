No facility to provide protection to Swapna: ED

She had sought protection under Witness Protection Scheme

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has informed the Special Court for cases booked under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act that it is devoid of any mechanism or alternative to provide Central government protection to Swapna Suresh, an accused in the UAE diplomatic channel gold smuggling case.

Swapna had moved the court seeking protection by a Central agency after stating that she had lost trust in the Kerala police. She had sought protection for herself and her family under the Witness Protection Scheme, 2018.

R. Vinu Raj, the Special Public Prosecutor for the investigation agency, informed the court that Swapna was an accused in the case booked by it.

The counsel for the ED said there was no internal mechanism within the agency to provide any protection by the Central government to the accused. Moreover, the Central government was not a party in the present application. Whenever required, the agency sought the assistance of the local police, he informed the court.

He informed the court that the Customs had booked a case against P.S. Sarith, Swapna, Sandeep Nair and others relating to the seizure of 30 kg of gold worth ₹14.82 crore, which was camouflaged as diplomatic baggage to UAE Consulate at the Thiruvananthapuram International Airport. The National Investigation Agency (NIA) had booked a case against Swapna and others, he informed the court.

The court posted the case to July 8.