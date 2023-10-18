No exemption for apartment complexes from setting up STPs: PCB

October 18, 2023 06:54 pm | Updated 06:54 pm IST - KOCHI

The Kerala State Pollution Control Board (PCB) has said that there will be no exemption from setting up sewage treatment plants (STPs) for apartment complexes and other establishments located close to the Edappally and Thevara-Perandoor canals, having a daily wastewater generation of above 5,000 litres.

The board issued the direction as part of the case related to the indiscriminate faecal contamination in the canals owing to the illegal discharge of untreated wastewater from the units. The Southern Bench of the National Green Tribunal (NGT) had taken suo motu notice of the report titled “Faecal contamination high in Perandoor, Edappally Canals” published in The Hindu on January 28, 2021.

The first phase of inspections carried out by the board had revealed that over 100 apartment complexes had no system to ensure proper treatment of untreated wastewater.

In an updated status report filed before the tribunal, the Chief Environmental Engineer of the board’s regional office in Ernakulam stated a meeting of the representatives of the units, which was held on September 18. The apartments generating wastewater above 5,000 litres were told to submit a detailed project report within 15 days. The board will verify the proposals and extend technical support. The treated water from STPs shall meet discharge standards and ensure that all parameters are within the set limits, it said.

The report said that treatment can be set up for sullage, with systems including bar screen, oil trap, chemical treatment, settling, filtration and soak pit in old apartments that lacked the space to set up new STPs. The septic tank in these apartments can be de-sluged and disposed through the septage treatment plant at Willington Island and Brahmapuram.

The apartments shall obtain board’s consent. A building having built up area greater than 2,000 sq. metres shall obtain board’s consent. The buildings that do not come under the board’s consent purview shall ensure that adequate waste treatment facilities are installed and no untreated wastewater is discharged into waterbodies.