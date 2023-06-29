No end to squabble between students, bus employees over concessional travel

June 29, 2023 12:00 am | Updated 12:00 am IST - KOCHI

Despite being on a collision course frequently over travel concession, students and private bus operators remain on the same page when it comes to slamming the Student Travel Facilitation Committee (STFC) for its perceived failure in discharging its primary duty of ironing out chinks in student concession.

Concessional travel has been a bone of contention during every academic year leading to frequent squabbles between students and private bus employees. At times it take a violent turn like when a bunch of students from Maharaja’s College allegedly roughed up a private bus conductor over a dispute over allowing concession last Sunday.

The Central police arrested five students, while an organisation of private bus employees has called for a token strike in the city next month demanding that non-bailable charges be invoked against the students.

“A meeting of the STFC will be convened shortly. Even before this particular incident, I had received a complaint from a student about concession,” said District Collector N.S.K. Umesh who chairs the committee. The Regional Transport Officer is the secretary.

Lawrence Babu, general secretary of the Kerala State Private Bus Operators’ Federation, observed that timely conduct of STFC meetings involving all stakeholders could address the tussle over travel concession to a large extent. “However, the fact remains that the committee very rarely meets before the start of the academic year as it is supposed to. The committee should also intervene for the fool-proof issue of concession cards, and students should produce them without fail when demanded by bus employees,” he said.

He accused students of exploiting concessional travel originally restricted to travelling to educational institutions and back for myriad other trips, which when questioned by bus employees descended to even violent squabbles. “We are supposed to allow concession between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m., but we even compromise on that,” said Mr. Babu.

However, SFI district president Arjun Babu accused bus employees of being rude and irrationally denying concession to students. He said the incident in which the conductor was beaten up happened after he declined to allow concession to a student who was on his way to attend an exam during a previous trip. “One could imagine the mental trauma caused by such an incident ahead of an exam. Our demands would be two-fold whenever the STFC is convened — allow concession and bus workers should behave properly with student commuters,” said Mr. Babu.