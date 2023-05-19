ADVERTISEMENT

No end to public dumping of waste, says Kochi Mayor

May 19, 2023 08:09 am | Updated 08:09 am IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Mayor M. Anilkumar on Thursday said the Kochi Corporation in association with the police would continue surveillance against dumping of waste in public spaces.

He said waste movement was hit only for four days owing to the fire outbreak at the Brahmapuram yard in March. Now, waste is being collected from households and establishments. Yet, there was no end to the practice of public dumping of waste, he added.

Recently, an attempt to dump waste from an auditorium at Edappally was thwarted. At the same time, there were emulative models elsewhere in the city, such as the cleaning of the Ernakulam market by workers, said the Mayor.

Treatment at source would not eradicate problems posed by waste, but would help avoid piling up of waste and make the centralised treatment system more efficient, he said.

