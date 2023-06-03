HamberMenu
No end to illegal waste dumping in Kalamassery Municipality

Waste piles common sight in large open spaces such as the sprawling land of HMT Machine Tools and either side of the Seaport-Airport Road

June 03, 2023 07:22 pm | Updated 07:54 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau
As part of a campaign to render Kalamassery Municipality free of garbage, Industries Minister P. Rajeeve collecting domestic waste from residential colonies in the municipality on Saturday. 

As part of a campaign to render Kalamassery Municipality free of garbage, Industries Minister P. Rajeeve collecting domestic waste from residential colonies in the municipality on Saturday.  | Photo Credit: R.K. Nithin

Illegal dumping of waste in open spaces remains a major challenge for the Kalamassery Municipality.

Waste piles are a common sight in the municipality as large open spaces, including the sprawling land of HMT Machine Tools and either side of Seaport-Airport Road, continue to be the hotspots. Waste from other local bodies and districts are often dumped here in blatant violation of the Solid Waste Management Rules, 2016.

With no CCTV facility in active waste dumping areas, violators have a free run. Though the Health wing of the civic body had caught several persons involved in illegal waste dumping, the lack of a sustained effort owing to the absence of adequate human resource has hampered efforts to find a remedy to the menace. Officials of the Health wing said they had come across several instances where waste from other civic bodies were dumped in open spaces in the municipal area.

Industries Minister P. Rajeeve, who inaugurated a three-day clean-up drive on Saturday, said CCTV facility would be set up in key spots to check illegal waste dumping. Police patrol will also be strengthened. Volunteers will collect scrap materials from households, besides planting saplings as part of the initiative. The Minister said open gyms and parks would be set up in areas that were made litter-free.

