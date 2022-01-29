No discrimination in use of development funds, says Kochi Mayor

KOCHI

29 January 2022 01:17 IST

Status report on fund utilisation for Kudumbashree and anganwadis sought

There will be no political discrimination in the use of development funds in the Kochi Corporation, Mayor M. Anilkumar has said.

Complaints raised by Opposition councillors on the use of funds for the modernisation of anganwadis will be considered, he said at the council meeting on Friday.

The Mayor recommended the standing committee on development to allocate funds for various zones under the civic body.

M.G. Aristotle, Opposition councillor, said it was not practical to utilise around ₹24 crore within the remaining two months of this financial year.

The fund could be allocated under the Pradhan Matri Awas Yojana (PMAY) scheme. The assistance for anganwadis has to be fixed after taking the head count of the children, he said.

Status report sought

Mr. Anilkumar said that the status report on utilisation of funds for Kudumbashree and anganwadis should be submitted at the next review meeting of the People’s Plan programme.

He, however, said that the demand for additional instalment towards repayment of loan for the Brahmapuram plant and the PMAY scheme could not be accepted now, as it should be submitted before the District Planning Committee.

The Mayor said efforts would be made to get government nod for diverting funds allocated after submitting Plan projects, towards repayment of loans availed by the civic body. It is not possible to provide more funds for construction projects this financial year, as it will take at least a month to complete tender proceedings. The projects for improvement of lab facilities in schools have to be completed in a time-bound manner, he said.

Mr. Anilkumar pointed out that the corporation had received ₹32.85 crore as the third instalment of the Plan fund.

The government had allocated the fund after deducting expenses towards salary for anganwadi workers, repayment of loan under the LIFE Mission project, and loan towards the solid waste treatment plant from the total allotment of ₹41.65 crore, he said.