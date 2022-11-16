  1. EPaper
  2. Elections 2022
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

No difference of opinion with KPCC president, says V. D Satheesan

V.D. Satheesan said that K. Sudhakaran had informed the Congress leadership in New Delhi about his willingness to step down from the post of KPCC president

November 16, 2022 12:11 pm | Updated 12:14 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau
Kerala Opposition Leader V.D. Satheesan | File photo

Kerala Opposition Leader V.D. Satheesan | File photo | Photo Credit: The Hindu

Opposition Leader V.D. Satheesan on Wednesday dismissed reports that Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president K. Sudhakaran has sent a letter to the Congress leadership in New Delhi stating that he is ready to resign over his remark that Jawaharlal Nehru had compromised with even communal fascist forces.

“It’s a fabricated and baseless report in the media, which is mainly done to divert attention from the growing anger against the Left front government in the State. There is no such letter,” he said in response to reports in television channels that Mr. Sudhakaran had informed the Congress leadership in New Delhi about his willingness to step down from the post of KPCC president.

Recalling that Mr. Sudhakaran had clarified that it was a slip of tongue, Mr. Satheesan rejected reports that he is not cooperating with the KPCC president. “We are in constant touch on a daily basis,” he said.

On the concerns raised by the Indian Union Muslim League over Mr. Sudhakaran’s statement, Mr. Satheesan said that the Congress has already initiated steps to address it. 

Related Topics

Kerala / Kochi / state politics

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.