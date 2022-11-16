No difference of opinion with KPCC president, says V. D Satheesan

November 16, 2022 12:11 pm | Updated 12:14 pm IST - KOCHI

Opposition Leader V.D. Satheesan on Wednesday dismissed reports that Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president K. Sudhakaran has sent a letter to the Congress leadership in New Delhi stating that he is ready to resign over his remark that Jawaharlal Nehru had compromised with even communal fascist forces.

“It’s a fabricated and baseless report in the media, which is mainly done to divert attention from the growing anger against the Left front government in the State. There is no such letter,” he said in response to reports in television channels that Mr. Sudhakaran had informed the Congress leadership in New Delhi about his willingness to step down from the post of KPCC president.

Recalling that Mr. Sudhakaran had clarified that it was a slip of tongue, Mr. Satheesan rejected reports that he is not cooperating with the KPCC president. “We are in constant touch on a daily basis,” he said.

On the concerns raised by the Indian Union Muslim League over Mr. Sudhakaran’s statement, Mr. Satheesan said that the Congress has already initiated steps to address it.