No delay in sanctioning Centre’s share for midday meal: Centre

October 31, 2023 08:44 pm | Updated 08:44 pm IST - KOCHI

The Centre on Tuesday informed the Kerala High Court that the submission of the State government that the Centre had delayed sanctioning its share for the implementation of the mid-day meal scheme was incorrect.

The submission was made by S. Manu, Deputy Solicitor General of India, when a writ petition filed by the Kerala Pradesh School Teachers Association and others seeking a directive to the State government to provide sufficient funds to headmasters in advance for the scheme came up for hearing.

He submitted that the delay was due to the failure of the State government to submit its application in time before the Centre.

