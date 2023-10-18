HamberMenu
No decorated buses for carrying Sabarimala pilgrims: HC

October 18, 2023 07:10 pm | Updated 07:10 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

A Division Bench of the Kerala High Court has observed that vehicles including KSRTC decorated with flowers and leaves cannot be allowed for carrying Sabarimala pilgrims or any other passengers during Mandala Makaravilakku season. The Bench comprising Justice Anil K. Narendran and Justice Sophy Thomas passed the order recently when a suo motu case relating to the preparation and action plans being made by the Travancore Devaswom Board(TDB), State government and the police for the ensuing Mandalam Makaravilakku festival came up for hearing. The court said that the light motor vehicles with a seating capacity of up to 15, carrying Sabarimala pilgrims, shall be permitted to enter up to Pamba for the purpose of dropping the pilgrims. The drivers of the vehicles concerned should take back the vehicles to Nilakkal for parking immediately after dropping the pilgrims. When the pilgrims reach Pamba after darshan, upon passing such information, the drivers of the vehicles concerned shall be permitted to re-enter, solely to bring back the pilgrims. No vehicle shall be permitted to park vehicles on the roadside from Nilakkal to Pamba. The court also observed that a sufficient number of police personnel shall be deployed at Pamba for verification of Virtual-Q tickets during the coming Mandala-Makaravilakku festival season. The Travancore Devaswom Board should provide 10 to 15 counters at Pamba for verification of Virtual-Q tickets. The court also said that since the base medical camp had to be changed from General Hospital, Pathanamthitta to Konni Medical College, two more ambulances, which include one off-road ambulance, should be provided at Sannidhanam during Mandala-Makaravilakku festival season.

