No decision yet on chairperson candidate in Thrikkakara

July 04, 2023 09:31 pm | Updated 09:31 pm IST - KOCHI

A meeting of the Congress Parliamentary Party in the Thrikkakara Municipality held at the District Congress Committee (DCC) office on Tuesday for selecting the chairperson candidate proved inconclusive.

The meeting was held a day after Ajitha Thankappan of the ‘I’ faction stepped down as municipal chairperson as per an intra-party agreement to make way for the ‘A’ faction’s Radhamani Pillai. Though Ms. Thankappan was supposed to resign on June 27, she delayed it raising objections about handing over the reigns to Ms. Pillai who she accused of hobnobbing with the Opposition Left Democratic Front and putting up hurdles in governance during her term. She also claimed to have the support of 10 other councillors who held similar opinion about her potential successor.

For the time being, Ms. Pillai remains the likely candidate to contest the election to the chairperson’s post on July 15. However, DCC president Muhammed Shiyas said a final decision would be taken after a meeting of senior Congress leadership since a section of councillors had levelled complaints against her.

Ms. Thankappan said that no decision had been taken on her potential successor. Councillors expressed their views at the meeting. Another meeting would be held after the leadership holds discussions with the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML), she said.

IUML councillor A.A. Ibrahimkutty will resign as vice chairperson a day before the no-confidence motion against him is taken up for voting on July 15.

