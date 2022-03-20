No criminal case based on Hema panel report: govt.

Minister says no woman has revealed names of violators

The State government has no plans to book criminal cases for the exploitation of women based on the depositions before the Justice Hema Commission appointed by the State government to study the issues faced by women in Malayalam film industry.

According to Cultural Affairs Minister Saji Cherian, no woman has revealed the names of any violators before the panel though some had complained about the exploitation. “Since no names have been revealed, no criminal cases can be booked,” he told The Hindu.

However, legal experts felt that the government was bound to order an investigation into the reported revelations made before the panel, which probed the issues faced by women in the industry, as sexual exploitation of women was a cognizable offence.

Mr. Cherian had also informed the Assembly that the panel report would not be published as it contained personal information of many women and their narration of exploitation. Incidentally, the panel itself had earlier revealed about the prevalence of casting couch in the industry.

B. G. Harindranath, former Law Secretary, felt that casting couch should constitute the offence of outraging the modesty of a woman or even rape.

The police should record the statements of the victims based on the panel report and depositions and decide on registration of an first information report (FIR) to set the criminal law in motion. The State cannot refrain from booking the cases on the ground that no accused had been named, he said.

T. Asaf Ali, former Director General of Prosecution, felt that the government decision not to publish the report to protect the identity of women itself indicated the commission of sexual offences. As the sexual exploitation of women was a cognizable offence, the government should order a probe into the depositions and fix the culpability, he said.

However, judicial sources hinted at the impracticality in registering the FIRs as the identity of violators was not revealed. In such cases, the offence of sexual overtures and soliciting sexual favours as defined in Section 354 A of Indian Penal Code (IPC) may be attracted. The government may order an inquiry by any of its agencies to ascertain whether there are sufficient materials in the report to book the FIR, sources said.

Ms. Hema refused to respond to the question whether any instances of sexual exploitation or cognizable offences were reported to the panel.