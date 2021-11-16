No COVID-19 clusters yet in schools in Ernakulam after reopening

Kochi

16 November 2021 20:51 IST

20 cases reported among bio-bubbles in past two weeks

No COVID-19 cluster has been reported yet from schools in Ernakulam district after the educational institutions reopened on November 1.

However, a few COVID-19 positive cases have been reported among bio-bubbles at the class-level. A total of 20 such cases have been reported in schools across the district under the General Education Department in the past two weeks, as per official estimates. The number of children infected is around 10 while an equal number of teachers has been tested positive for SARS-CoV-2.

The children and teachers were found to have been infected through contact with family members, who were tested positive for SARS-CoV-2. Most of the children had not shown any symptoms and had attended the class as part of the bio-bubble, according to the authorities.

The bio-bubbles were formed to ensure physical distancing. Each bio-bubble consists of six to 10 students. One class may have two to three bio-bubbles. Only the students in a bio-bubble are permitted to interact with each other. On no account should the students in a bio-bubble interact with one in another bubble. Their travel arrangements are also planned together as far as possible, if the students in one bio-bubble are from the same location.

School managements had asked the entire bio-bubble to go into quarantine after either a student or a teacher in the bubble tested positive for COVID-19. Health Department officials were alerted in all the cases as part of the standard operating protocol prescribed by the government.

Senior officials of the Education Department said that the family members of the infected persons were also asked to go into quarantine. Teachers and students are permitted to join the bio-bubble only after they are tested negative for SARS-CoV-2 and the mandatory quarantine period recommended by the Health Department. Students having symptoms are tested immediately to check the spread or possible formation of COVID-19 clusters on campuses.