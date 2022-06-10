No COVID-19 clusters yet in Ernakulam schools, but vigil continues

Mask-wearing is mandatory in classrooms

The General Education department has directed school managements in Ernakulam district to step up vigil amidst a spike in COVID-19 cases in the district.

No school-based clusters have been reported yet. There was no significant number of fever or related cases being reported from the schools under the department, said Honey G. Alexander, Deputy Director of Education, Ernakulam.

Despite reports that there was nothing to worry at present, the authorities have instructed the principals to stick to the protocol prescribed by the Health department. Mask-wearing is mandatory in classrooms. Students have been told to avoid crowding, especially at the time of having lunch. Teachers have to ensure that the COVID-19 directives are implemented without fail.

The official said school managements had to report if there was a considerable increase in the number of fever or COVID-19 cases. “We are also in touch with the health authorities on the steps to be taken to avoid a possible spread on campuses,” she added.

District Medical Officer V. Jayasree advised caution against the formation of clusters in schools and colleges. “Care must be taken to ensure social distancing and wearing of masks. We have not yet received any reports on cluster formations in educational institutions,” she said.