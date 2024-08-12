No consensus yet in IUML on Thrikkakara municipal vice chairperson’s post

The change of guard in Thrikkakara municipality’s vice chairperson’s post remains in limbo, thanks to the intra-party division within the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML), which holds the post.

Though the incumbent vice chairperson, P.M. Younus, was supposed to step down on August 4 as per an understanding reached a year ago when he assumed power, he has not done so, say his detractors. But some attribute this to the lack of consensus within the party. Mr. Younus was elected with the support of two Independents after two IUML councillors — A.A. Ibrahimkutty and Sajeena Akbar — declined to accept the party whip for the vice chairperson’s election.

It had been agreed that one of the two Independent councillors, Abdu Shana, would be given a stint of six months as vice chairperson before another IUML nominee got the remaining term. Mr. Younus had agreed to forego six months from his term of one-and-a-half-years for the purpose. The other Independent councillor, Varghese P., would get to share the post of chairperson of the health standing committee.

But now, a section of the IUML, including Mr. Ibrahimkutty and Ms. Akbar, insists that the post be given to one of the five councillors of the party. The current district party leadership also seems to be in favour of such an opinion. Mr. Younus is delaying his resignation since there is no guarantee that Mr. Shana will get the post in which case it would amount to breach of trust, said party sources.

The post has been a bone of contention in the IUML previously as well when a year ago, Mr. Ibrahimkutty, who was then serving as vice chairperson, declined to make way for Mr. Younus in compliance with an intra-party agreement. He had to make an unceremonious exit after his own party voted against him in a no-trust motion moved by the opposition Left Democratic Front (LDF).

The ruling United Democratic Front (UDF) is now making efforts to help resolve the issue faced by its major ally. Incidentally, the change of guard in the post of municipal chairperson was equally acrimonious, thanks to the group faction within the Congress. It was after a prolonged period of persuasion that former chairperson Ajitha Thankappan of the Congress ‘I’ faction made way for the current incumbent Radhamani Pillai of the Congress ‘A’ faction.