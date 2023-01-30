No-confidence motion dismissed in Thripunithura Municipality

January 30, 2023 10:30 pm | Updated 10:30 pm IST - KOCHI

The BJP-sponsored no-confidence motion against the LDF-led civic administration of Thripunithura was defeated as the ruling front members boycotted the meeting held on Monday.

Though BJP and UDF members remained in the council and participated in the debate, the latter too walked out of the meeting thus defeating the motion.

The LDF has the support of 23 members in the 49-member council. There are 17 representatives of the BJP and eight of the UDF in the council. One Independent member too was elected to the council.

Later, municipal Chairperson Rama Santhosh denied allegations by the BJP in the notice issued to consider the motion. File movements, which had earlier slowed down following updating of software used by the civic body, had picked up. Projects and works will be sanctioned only in accordance with rules and procedures, she said.

BJP leaders had alleged that some political leaders were carrying out backseat driving in the civic body. They also alleged that the UDF and the LDF had entered into an unholy alliance.

