No-confidence motion against UDF in Thrikkakara Municipality fails

LDF unable to move resolution owing to lack of quorum in council meeting

The no-confidence motion by the Opposition Left Democratic Front (LDF) against the ruling United Democratic Front (UDF) in Thrikkakara Municipality in Ernakulam district of Kerala failed due to lack of quorum in the council meeting on Thursday.

The Opposition could not succeed in moving the resolution, as only 18 councillors in the Opposition turned up for the meeting, while 25 in the 43-member council of the UDF, including five from the front constituent Muslim League, stayed away.

The LDF required the support of 22 councillors in passing the motion against Municipal Chairperson Ajitha Thankappan. An LDF councillor who tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 turned up in PPE kit to ensure that the Opposition camp had full attendance. The LDF said it would bring another no-confidence motion after six months if the Congress failed to remove Ms. Thankappan from the post.

Terming the failed attempt by the LDF as a political victory for the UDF, the Municipal Chairperson said the Opposition had been targeting her by levelling baseless charges. On whether there was any move within the UDF to oust her from the post, Ms. Thankappan said she was not aware of any such development. “As a loyal party worker, I will abide by whatever decision taken by the leadership,” she said.

The district leadership of the Congress gained a political upper hand against the LDF, as it managed to win the trust of four rebel Congress councillors. The party could also ensure the support of five of the Muslim League councillors amid reports that they might shift their stand. However, internal rumblings are likely to crop up again, as there has been no official confirmation on whether the Congress will remove Ms. Thankappan from the post.