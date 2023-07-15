No-confidence motion against Thrikkakara municipal vice-chairman squeezes through

July 15, 2023 08:17 pm | Updated 08:17 pm IST - KOCHI

A no-confidence motion moved by the Opposition Left Democratic Front (LDF) against Thrikkakara municipal vice-chairman A.A. Ibrahimkutty of the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) squeezed through on Saturday with the Left getting the support of three League councillors as well three Independents, including the one who had openly declared allegiance to the LDF.

The motion sailed through 23 to 20 in the 43-member council. The LDF garnered the support of 18 of its councillors as well as five others. The fate of the motion was watched keenly as it came close on the heels of the resignation of Ajitha Thankappan as municipal chairperson on instructions from her party. The party arrangement was that Ms. Thankappan would occupy the post for two-and-a-half years and a successor decided by the party would occupy the post for the remaining part of the five-year term.

Though Ms. Thankappan’s term ended on June 27, her resignation was prolonged, and she finally stepped down on July 3. Mr. Ibrahimkutty too was to have stepped down along with the chairperson but wanted to continue in office for a few more days, said sources in the IUML. The party had acceded to his request.

ADVERTISEMENT

Meanwhile, IUML district president Abdul Majeed said the party had asked the vice-chairman to step down ahead of the vote on the no-confidence motion, which he refused. Under the circumstances, the party did not issue any whip, and its councillors voted on Saturday as they saw it fit and proper, he said. Mr. Ibrahimkutty had last week said that he would face the motion and resign after it was defeated. He had expressed confidence in garnering enough votes to see the motion fail.

Mr. Majeed said the vice-chairman’s position was to be shared among three IUML councillors, one of them occupying the post for two-and-a half years, one for a period of one-and-a-half years and another for one year.

Though the ruling UDF appears to have suffered a setback with the motion against Mr. Ibrahimkutty sailing through, sources in the front expressed confidence that the result would not have any impact on the election of a new chairperson for the municipality. The date for the chairperson’s election is yet to be announced.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.