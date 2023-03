March 30, 2023 10:41 pm | Updated 10:41 pm IST - KOCHI

The no-confidence motion sponsored by the United Democratic Front (UDF) against Mayor M. Anilkumar will come up for consideration on April 10. The District Collector will convene a meeting of the council to discuss the motion. Antony Kureethara, leader of the Congress in the council, will move the resolution.