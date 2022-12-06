No-confidence motion against Kalamassery municipal vice chairperson abandoned

December 06, 2022 09:07 pm | Updated 09:07 pm IST - KOCHI

The no-confidence motion moved by the Left Democratic Front (LDF) in the Kalamassery municipal council against vice chairperson Salma Abubacker of the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) was not taken up for discussion or put to vote as the quorum of councillors was incomplete.

Only 21 members of the 42-member municipal council turned up for the discussion before voting on the no-confidence motion when 51% of the councillors had to be present.

Chairperson Seema Kannan of the Congress survived a no-confidence motion on Monday after only 21 councillors participated in voting though 23 members took part in the discussion on the motion. The lone BJP member, T.C. Pramodkumar, and Congress councillor and former municipal chairman Jamal Manakkadan were among those who did not participate in the voting.

A no-confidence motion should garner the support of at least 22 councillors in the 42-member council to sail through.

The Opposition LDF described the United Democratic Front (UDF) surviving the vote on no-confidence motion as a challenge to democracy. The municipal vice chairperson survived the vote with the support of the BJP, they said. The LDF also claimed that the ruling front had lost the moral right to continue in power given the majority of 21 being enjoyed by the Left front.

T.A. Assainar of the CPI(M), who is also the parliamentary party secretary in the municipal council, said the Congress had colluded with the BJP to retain power.

The no-confidence motion notice said both the chairperson and vice chairperson were engaged in nepotism and colluding with elements that hampered the development of the municipality.