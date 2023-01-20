No-confidence motion against civic administration in Thripunithura

January 20, 2023 09:45 pm | Updated 09:45 pm IST - KOCHI

The CPI(M)-led civic administration in the Thripunithura Municipality will face its first ever no-confidence motion on January 30.

The notice for the motion, moved by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) councillor P.L. Babu, will be considered on the day. Though the Left Democratic Front (LDF) is firmly seated in the 39-member council with the support of 23 councillors, the BJP, which is the main opposition in the council, will make use of the opportunity to present a chargesheet against the ruling dispensation.

While the BJP enjoys the support of 17 members, the UDF has eight councillors in the council. An Independent member was also elected to the council.

The administrative machinery has come to a standstill in the council, and the elected body has failed to address people’s concerns, alleged Mr. Babu.

“The CPI(M) is running the show. Municipal Chairperson Rema Santhosh has no role in administrative affairs, and she is being remotely controlled by certain power centres. Some power centres were controlling the civic administration from the back seat,” he alleged.

Mr. Babu alleged that the civic administration could not take forward any of the development projects, including road projects. The civic body could not intervene and improve affairs of the taluk hospital. The road projects have not reached anywhere. Even though Kochi Metro Rail Limited (KMRL) was willing to develop the road from the metro station to the municipal area, the civic body disrupted it, he said.

He also came down on the administration for what he termed as its inability to construct a new bus terminal in the municipal area.

Chairperson’s stance

Responding to the allegations, Ms. Santhosh said she believed in leading the administration through a democratic and consultative process. Any decision in the civic body is taken after due discussions and consultations with all stakeholders, she added.

Ms. Santhosh said she was firmly in the saddle, and the views of all sections were heard before deciding on any issue. No one has unduly interfered in matters of administration and the decision-making process, she said.

The Chairperson said the BJP could not raise allegations of corruption against the administration. The BJP councillors had openly endorsed it at the council meeting, she said.

She maintained that the delay in the implementation of road projects was due to the time taken for completing the bidding process for awarding works. Some delay would occur when one sticks to the mandatory protocols to be followed while awarding works, she said.