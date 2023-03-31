No concrete action yet to check industrial pollution of Periyar

March 31, 2023 07:40 pm | Updated 07:40 pm IST - KOCHI

The State Pollution Control Board (PCB) and the Department of Water Resources are sitting on the recommendation of the State-level Monitoring Committee (SLMC) on solid waste management to set up an inspection bridge similar to the walkway along the Eloor-Edayar industrial stretch of the Periyar for effective surveillance against industrial pollution.

The SLMC appointed by the National Green Tribunal had made the recommendation in 2020. A walkway along the industrial stretch was also mooted in the Periyar River Action Plan drafted in 2018. But, the government agencies have not initiated any concrete measure to realise the proposal.

The SLMC had expressed disappointment over the inordinate delay in implementing its various recommendations, including the construction of an inspection bridge. None of the key recommendations for checking illegal discharge of pollutants into the river had been implemented, it said.

In his reports on the pollution of the river submitted to the tribunal, SLMC Chairman A.V. Ramakrishna Pillai had pointed out that a walkway along the banks of the river close to industries would help in identifying those responsible for pollution of the river.

PCB officials said the proposal to construct the walkway was placed with the Water Resources department. With the recent rise in pollution incidents, the board has again reminded authorities to initiate urgent steps to implement the proposal. The Minor Irrigation department had earlier cited lack of funds as a hurdle to proceeding with the plan.