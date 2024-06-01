GIFT a SubscriptionGift
No concrete action yet against encroachment along Edappally canal

Published - June 01, 2024 01:27 am IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The authorities are yet to act tough against rampant encroachment along the Edappally canal despite studies and inferences that showed the illegal activity has resulted in shrinkage of the canal width.

The 14.45-km-long canal originates near Muttarpuzha and joins the Chitrapuzha. Studies carried out by the School of Environmental Studies at the Cochin University of Science and Technology a decade ago had warned that unchecked land development had reduced the water holding capacity of the canal. Several apartments, commercial establishments, and houses are situated close to the canal.

A feasibility study carried out by the National Transportation Planning and Research Centre (NATPAC) had found that encroachments were making the Edappally canal non-navigable. The presence of low-lying bridges that had less than 4.5 metre gap between its base and the water surface were another hindrance.

A report on flood mitigation filed by the Department of Irrigation in 2021 had clearly stated that regularisation of the encroachment of canals by government departments had contributed to flooding. It has led to the shrinkage of the width of the canals. The study had found that there were instances of legalising encroachments that had impacted the water-holding capacities of the canal system.

Related Topics

Kochi / land resources / flood

