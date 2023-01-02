No concrete action against illegal tree felling in Ernakulam

January 02, 2023 07:15 pm | Updated 07:15 pm IST - KOCHI

Illegal tree felling continues in the district even as the representation of environmentalists in the advisory committee to monitor the felling of trees in public spaces has been reduced to a namesake.

The latest incident of unauthorised cutting of trees was reported from near the Toll Junction close to Juma Masjid in Kalamassery. Five trees along the footpath in front of the masjid were axed by unidentified persons last week.

“We have lodged a complaint before the Station House Officer, Kalamassery police station, demanding action against those involved in the illegal act,” said Nishad A.K., chairman of the Standing Committee on Health, Kalamassery Municipality.

He said that no action has been taken yet against the illegal tree felling incidents at the footpath close to the metro station over the last one year. Most of the trees that were axed had acted as shelter for the public from the scorching heat, besides adding to the green cover at various stretches.

The tree committee constituted under the Kerala Promotion of Tree Growth in Non-Forest Areas Rules, 2011 remains a mute spectator to such illegal removal of trees. Jacob Lazar, activist and member of the committee, said that the body lacked the powers to initiate penal or legal action against those behind the illegal tree felling. “Our role is to either permit or deny sanction for cutting down trees,” he said.

The representation of environmentalists in the committee, which functions under the Social Forestry department, has shrunk over the last two years. C.M. Joy, environmentalist, who was member of the committee, pointed out that he had stopped attending the meetings in protest against the decision to permit axing of over 1,000 trees for the petrochemical expansion project at Kochi Refinery three years back. “As a protest, I was not attending any tree committee meetings over the last two years,” he said.

The officials of Social Forestry department said that the authorities are yet to clear the inclusion of two persons representing the non-voluntary organisations into the tree committee.