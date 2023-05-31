No complaint received from Kalamassery logistics park, says Rajeeve

May 31, 2023 11:07 pm | Updated 11:07 pm IST - KOCHI

The State government will do everything within the framework of the existing laws to aid and encourage enterprises. There was an investor-friendly atmosphere developing fast, and any complaint would be addressed if it was brought to the government’s notice, said Industries Minister P. Rajeeve, referring to reports of complaints by the owner of a logistics park at Kalamassery.

“Any complaint that can be addressed within the law will be addressed effectively and quickly,” said the Minister at a press conference here on Wednesday. He added that he had not received any complaint from the owner of the logistics company. However, the Minister said, the District Industries Centre had been asked to look into the matter after some newspaper reports came to the department’s notice.

Mr. Rajeeve claimed that there was a growing investor-friendly atmosphere in the State and pointed to the industrial park in Kozhikode, which had run out of space, and industry owners were seeking addition of more than 5 lakh sq.ft. space. To back his claim, the Minister said the logistics park in question had received two tranches of loan from the Kerala State Industrial Development Corporation (KSIDC) totalling ₹4 crore.

He said the government did not make any distinction while helping industrial units as it wanted to see maximum number of units launching operations in the State.

N.A. Mohammedkutty, managing director of Falcon Infrastructures, the logistics provider at Kalamassery, alleged that despite a court order, people belonging to the Minister’s party were causing hurdles to further developing a plot for parking lorries. He asked whether the party members would create obstacles to an industrial unit without the Minister’s knowledge.

He said the particular plot of land needed development as the 2018 floods had resulted in sledge accumulating in the area. The company had permission to develop the plot, he added.

On the Centre’s move to cut Kerala’s borrowing limit, Mr. Rajeeve said it was a wrong step that would affect the entire State. He also lashed out at the Opposition and said it was forging an alliance with the BJP to oppose the State government. “They are not looking at the long-term development of the State,” he alleged.

The Minister also came down on the Opposition for declaring its intention to boycott the K-Fone inaugural function. He said the Opposition had boycotted the recent taluk-level adalats to settle grievances. It was, therefore, not surprising that the Opposition had decided to boycott the K-Fone function, he added.