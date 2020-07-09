No community spread in Kochi: Minister

Hard times: People wait outside Ernakulam General Hospital, where entry has been restricted, on Thursday.

Kochi

09 July 2020 23:26 IST

Sources of local transmission being traced, says Sunil Kumar

There was no community spread of COVID-19 in Kochi city, said Minister V.S. Sunil Kumar on Thursday.

This was for the second consecutive day that the Minister made such a categorical statement in view of continuing speculations over a possible triple lockdown in the city. Addressing a press conference here, the Minister said that there was no need for anxiety about the rise in number of people infected through local contact since the originating points of infection were being tracked down.

With the declaration of three more wards in Aluva Municipality – 8 and 21 — and ward 14 of Thripunithura Municipality as containment zones, the total number of containment zones across the district has risen beyond 60, including 33 within the city police limits. The second ward in Nayaramabalam panchayat will be removed from the list of containment zones. However, people should continue to remain on alert, he said.

He said that necessary measures had been taken for the efficient functioning of Ernakulam General Hospital. More facilities had been made at Government Medical College, Kalamassery, for the examination of people suspected of contracting the disease.

Teacher infected

A higher secondary teacher who had attended an evaluation camp at a city school has tested positive for SARS-CoV-2. The teacher had attended the higher secondary evaluation camp held at SRV High School from June 8. “She was relieved from the camp on June 23. We were informed by the health authorities that she was tested positive and 15-odd teachers who had been with her in the same room during the camp have been asked to go into quarantine,” said school authorities.