No clarity yet on vaccination for those above 18 years

Ernakulam experiences severe scarcity of vaccine; people being prioritised for the second dose

There is no clarity yet on when vaccination for people over 18 years will begin in Ernakulam district.

Dr. M.G. Sivadas, nodal officer for immunisation, said no specific directions had been received yet on the roll-out for those in the 18 to 45 age category. The district has been facing severe shortage of vaccines for around two weeks now, though doses have been trickling in in quantities that have been insufficient to meet the demand. Slots are also not being allotted via the COWIN portal for those seeking to take the first shot, since people are now being prioritised for the second dose of the vaccines.

Private hospitals have also been uncertain about procuring the vaccine. A spokesperson of a private hospital, where vaccination has remained suspended for over a week, said there was no clarity yet on how they would procure the vaccine, and that no move had been made yet to purchase stock.

Dr. Junaid Rahman, a member of the district programme management and supporting unit, said private hospitals were keen on purchasing doses but were uncertain about when stock would be available. “When I contacted Serum Institute to ask about purchase, we were told that it would not be available till the end of May,” said Dr. Rahman, who is the medical director at Sree Sudheendra Medical Mission in Kochi.

On Saturday, only 19 vaccination centres held sessions. They were all at government facilities. Only 3,000 to 4,000 doses were administered on Saturday, since there was a shortage of stock, Dr. Sivadas said. No vaccination sites will function on Sunday. A few private centres used to hold sessions on Sundays earlier, but since no private hospital is currently administering doses, sessions will not be held on Sunday.

So far, 8,51,917 doses have been administered in the district. A total of 5,66,261 people in the 45 to 60 and over 60 age categories have taken the first dose. Of them, 65,353 have taken the second dose as well.