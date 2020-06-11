‘No chance given to explain our position’

“The government has cancelled approval for the waste-to-energy plant without giving us an opportunity to explain our position,” Giby George, chairman and managing director, G.J. Nature Care & Energy, has said.
Held up in Europe
The government did not permit members of the company’s director board, who were held up in London and Europe owing to the COVID-19 situation, to participate via videoconferencing in the hearing convened by the Department of Local-Self Government [on May 26], he said. Mr. George said they had asked for a grace period of 60 days to furnish the documents related to its capital and financial position as the company directors were held up in Europe.
