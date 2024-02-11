No caste census, no vote, say communities with reservation benefits

February 11, 2024 07:45 pm | Updated 07:46 pm IST - KOCHI

The Samvarana Samudaya Samithi, an umbrella organisation of all communities enjoying benefits under reservation, has said that the community members will cast votes in the upcoming Lok Sabha election in favour of the party promising to hold a caste census. “No caste census, no vote” was the campaign being launched by the Samithi ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, said president S. Kuttappan Chettiar here on Sunday.

He said all like-minded organisations would be brought together under the Samithi to drive home the point that caste census should be held. The campaign was being held at the regional-level in Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Alappuzha, Ernakulam and Kozhikode, among other towns, he added.

A meeting in the State capital on February 15 and another one in Ernakulam on February 16 would discuss the issues involved and the campaign demanding caste census would be launched with full force with the support of all like-minded communities, he added.

It was a fight for the survival of the backward communities, said the organisers of a meeting in Kochi on Sunday. The meeting also criticised the State government’s stance that a socio-economic caste census was impractical.

