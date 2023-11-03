No bursting of crackers at religious places at odd hours: HC

November 03, 2023 07:11 pm | Updated 07:13 pm IST - KOCHI

The Kerala High Court on Friday ordered a ban on bursting of firecrackers in religious places at odd hours.

Justice Amit Rawal while passing the order, observed that prima facie there was no commandment in any holy book to burst crackers to please God.

The court directed all the District Collectors and District Police Chiefs to issue instructions to all the religious places in the State in this regard.

The court directed all the Deputy Collectors to conduct searches with the assistance of the police in religious places and seize crackers found stored illegally.

The court passed the order on a writ petition filed by Binoj Kumar and other residents of Maradu, near Tripunithura, alleging that indiscriminate firework displays using heavy explosives at Kottaram Bhagavathy Temple during February-March period every year caused environmental pollution and posed threat to buildings of nearby residents. The windows of buildings and cars were shattered in the impact of the explosions, petitioners submitted.

They pointed out that government school grounds adjacent to the temple were also being used for the firework displays. The school premises were dug up for the purpose, incurring huge costs for renovations. The organisers were using the school grounds without the permission of the school authorities. In fact, the use of school premises for purposes other than education were per se illegal, they said.

Moreover, heavy explosives like dynamites were being used for the display. The explosion of dynamite during the fireworks infringed the right of the petitioners to life guaranteed under Article 21 of the Constitution. The petitioners had every right to live peacefully without the fear of any damage or danger to their life and properties. They also alleged that the decade-old firework displays had claimed three lives in the past and caused injuries to several persons. The real intention of the organisers was to collect huge amount as contribution to conduct the fireworks.

The petitioners sought a directive to the State governments to ban the firework displays conducted in connection with the temple festival on the temple premises as well as on the school grounds.