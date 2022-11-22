No blockade to the Vizhinjam project site; HC told

November 22, 2022 08:18 pm | Updated 08:18 pm IST - KOCHI

The counsel for Vizhinjam protesters on Tuesday submitted before the Kerala High Court that any heavy vehicles brought to the site of the seaport project would not be blocked.

The submission was made when a contempt of court petition filed by Adani Vizhinjam Port Private Limited (AVPPL) against the State government for not complying with the court’s directive to provide police protection for carrying out the constructions at the project site came up for hearing.

The counsel for the protesters further submitted that discussions with the government were mid-way and, therefore, they required more time to remove the Pandhal on the road leading to the project site.

The court orally observed that the reluctance of the court to pass further directives should not be seen as a weakness. The petitioner had every right to say that the construction works should be carried out. The protesters could not say that they were stalling the project because their demands were not met. It was not for the protesters to take the law and order into their hands

Counsel for the petitioner submitted that more than 84 days had lapsed after the court passed the order for providing police protection. However, nothing had happened since then and the agitators had been stalling the construction for the last 84 days.