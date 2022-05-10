There has been no big dip in demand for chicken preparations other than shawarma in the wake of intensified checks on fish and meat following the death of a 16-year-old girl in Kasaragod reportedly after consuming shawarma.

Several others who reportedly ate at the same eatery suffered food poisoning and samples have revealed the presence of salmonella bacteria, which affects the intestinal tract .

Chicken shawarma is a popular snack and comprises thinly sliced meat, most often marinated chicken made into a roll in a flat bread. Infections occur when the meat is under done.