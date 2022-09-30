No basis for apprehension about Public Health Bill, says Minister

ADVERTISEMENT

Drafting a comprehensive and transparent Kerala Public Health Bill is the objective of the State government, Health Minister Veena George says.

She was addressing a select committee meeting on the Public Health Bill here at the Collectorate conference hall on Friday. Ms. George is also the chairperson of the committee.

She said some misinformation campaigns against the Bill had been noticed. Selection of treatment against a disease was the right of the individual. The Bill did not question that freedom. That it would not recognise new branches of health care was also baseless.

There would be no hurdles for the practice of qualified persons in compliance with law. Ms. George said the efforts were on to bring about a bill through consensus by effecting necessary changes and additions and not to bulldoze it through.

The Bill was drafted considering a lack of legislation with regard to public health in the State. Ms. George said that the need for such a uniform legislation was felt while fighting COVID-19 and Nipah.

The third select committee meeting covered the districts of Idukki, Ernakulam, Thrissur, and Palakkad. The next meeting would be held in Thiruvananthapuram. All the suggestions raised at the meetings, those received by writing and through the Assembly website, would be compiled after the last meeting. The Bill would be revised after also taking into account the suggestions of the Assembly and the opposition.

Ms. George said there was no basis for apprehensions about the Bill. It would be amended keeping in mind the fundamental rights of the citizen and the apex court verdict. People could still make suggestions through the Assembly website.