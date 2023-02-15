No appointment to post of college Principals by promotion: HC

February 15, 2023 07:49 pm | Updated 07:49 pm IST - KOCHI

A Division Bench of the Kerala High Court on Wednesday said appointment of Principals of colleges could be made only through direct recruitment in accordance with the University Grants Commission regulations - 2018 and not by promotion.

The Bench comprising Justice P.B. Suresh Kumar and Justice Sophy Thomas made the ruling while dismissing an appeal filed by Aleyamma Kuruvila, Principal in-charge of St. Thomas College, Ranni, against a single judge order upholding the Mahatma Gandhi University’s action in declining to approve the management decision to promote her as Principal of the college.

When the appeal came up for hearing, Surin George Ipe, standing counsel for the university, contended that teachers and Principals of the affiliated colleges were covered by the Direct Payment Scheme of the State government and they were being given the pay, allowances, and other benefits in terms of the UGC regulations.

Therefore, the appointments to such posts could be made only by direct recruitment as the UGC regulations did not provide for appointment to the post of Principals by promotion. The petitioner argued that Section 59(2) of the Mahatma Gandhi University Act enabled the management to appoint a teacher to the post of Principal by promotion in addition to direct recruitment on the principle of seniority-cum-fitness.

Dismissing the contention, the Bench observed that on the introduction of the UGC regulations, Section 59(2) of the Act which enables appointment to the post of Principal in an affiliated college by promotion, had become inoperative.