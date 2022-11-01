No action yet against those behind violent clashes at Cusat hostel

ADVERTISEMENT

The engineering wing of the Cochin University of Science and Technology (Cusat) has assessed loss of property worth ₹2 lakh following the violent clashes involving residents of Sahara hostel for B.Tech students and members of the Students’ Federation of India (SFI) on October 26.

A room was allegedly set afire during the violence. The SFI had blamed the combine of students affiliated to the Muslim Students’ Federation and Fraternity Movement for the clashes, while the latter alleged that a group of 20 SFI activists had unleashed violence at Sahara hostel without any provocation.

The Kalamassery police had registered cases against 61 persons in connection with the incident. However, only four have been arrested so far, while the police said the rest were absconding. Though the police had registered a case, the varsity is yet to initiate any inquiry or follow-up action against those involved in the incident. The Syndicate meet held on October 29 had failed to set up an internal committee to probe the violence.

ADVERTISEMENT

Meanwhile, the varsity authorities denied that they were under pressure to act against students, especially in view of the involvement of SFI activists in the case. There was a general consensus in the Syndicate that stringent action must be taken against violent acts, they said. Despite the resolve, no action has been taken after six days of the incident.

The authorities had also come under fire for not submitting the complaint lodged by a security official, who was injured in the alleged attack involving the SFI district president during a protest held on the campus last week, to the Kalamassery police. The university did not initially lodge a complaint as there were reports that the security official and the accused had reached a compromise.