No action taken despite alert on mark anomaly involving SFI leader at Maharaja’s College

June 15, 2023 08:31 pm | Updated 08:31 pm IST - KOCHI

Government College Teachers’ Organisation demand probe into results published over the past one year

The Hindu Bureau

A faculty member of Maharaja’s College, Ernakulam, had pointed out the anomaly in the mark list of Students’ Federation of India (SFI) State secretary P.M. Arsho in the WhatsApp group of faculty members on May 12 itself.

Despite the reminder, no action was taken to remove it till it came to light on June 6. The teacher had pointed out the error through an audio message on May 12 that the mark list had mentioned that Mr. Arsho, a postgraduate student of Archaeology and Material Cultural Studies had passed the third semester examination, though the value mentioned in the cumulative grade point average was ‘zero’.

He is also heard saying that the candidate had not appeared for the third semester exam. Though the anomaly was pointed out on May 12 itself, the examination wing or the authorities concerned failed to take any follow-up action. The college authorities had claimed that it came to light after activists of the Kerala Students’ Union (KSU) brought it to their notice on June 6. The candidate had also claimed that he had no idea about the mark list published on the college website, till it became a controversy.

The Save University Campaign Committee has urged Governor Arif Mohammed Khan, who is also the Chancellor of Mahatma Gandhi University, to initiate a probe into the results published in the college over the last five years. It alleged that the Left-controlled teacher organisation and the SFI had full control over the examination wing. The committee also alleged doubts over the marks awarded to Mr. Arsho in the first semester.

The Government College Teachers’ Organisation has also demanded a probe into the results published over the past one year.

