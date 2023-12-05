NMT works on Kaloor-Kadavanthra Road to get over by January-end

December 05, 2023 09:42 pm | Updated 09:43 pm IST - KOCHI

The project to develop walkways on both sides of the arterial Kaloor-Kadavanthra Road as part of the Non-Motorised Transport (NMT) initiative of Kochi Metro Rail Limited (KMRL) is making progress, with an estimated 40% of the work getting over, according to sources.

The Greater Cochin Development Authority (GCDA) that owns the 3.2-km stretch was hitherto unable to ensure upkeep of the footpaths, with the result that they were either encroached upon by shops and vendors, or became ridden with debris and weeds. Subsequently, pedestrians had to walk through the tarred carriageway of the road that had been developed about two decades ago to augment north-south connectivity in the city. It runs parallel to M.G. Road.

Currently, work is under way to redevelop the footpaths as walkways, having, among other facilities, tactile tiles to guide visually challenged people, on the Kumaranasan Road-Kadavanthra stretch. Medians on the corridor too are being done up, while foundations have been readied to erect street lights.

“We are hopeful of completing the work on the entire 3.20-km corridor by the end of January 2024. Permission has been sought to relocate posts and cables,” said metro sources.

The GCDA is expected to take up black topping of the stretch soon after the NMT project is completed.

The NMT stretch on Kaloor-Kadavanthra Road would in turn connect Kaloor and Kadavanthra metro stations. The walkway development here is part of the National Urban Transportation Policy of the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA), which aims to provide seamless and sustainable mobility to all, with focus on first- and last-mile connectivity. The NMT is seen as an integral element of urban transport worldwide, considering the high carbon footprint of motorised transport modes. The NMT infrastructure in and around the metro corridor is being executed with financial aid from AFD, a French development agency.

The Ernakulam Vikasana Samithi has demanded that Kochi Corporation and other civic agencies take urgent steps to ensure safety of pedestrians, since vendors, posts, cables and advertisement boards block most footpaths and walkways. This is made worse by illegal and haphazard parking on footpaths. Women, children and aged people were particularly affected, said Anitha Balasubramaniam of the Samithi.