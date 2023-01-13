Njarakkal murder: police prioritise securing scientific evidence through DNA matching

January 13, 2023 09:29 pm | Updated 09:31 pm IST - KOCHI

A day after a man was arrested for allegedly murdering his wife at Edavanakkad, the Ernakulam Rural police have prioritised securing scientific evidence by sending the body remains of the victim for DNA test.

Sajeev, 48, of Edavanakkad, was arrested by the Njarakkal police on Thursday after he evaded the law for one-and-a-half years. The police exhumed the body parts believed to be those of the victim from near the house where he had been staying since the alleged murder.

“Our prime priority is to establish DNA matching by collecting DNA samples of the victim’s relatives. We are looking to seal further substantial and circumstantial evidence that will help us prepare a foolproof chargesheet fixing responsibility on the accused,” said Vivek Kumar, District Police Chief (Ernakulam Rural), who visited the crime scene on Friday.

Incidentally, Mahin Salim, Sub Inspector attached to the Kothamangalam police station, who was suspended in October last year for allegedly slapping a Students’ Federation of India (SFI) activist, was the one to zero-in on the accused as the prime suspect.

The police have filed a custody plea of the accused in the court, which is likely to consider it on Saturday. The accused claims to have strangulated the victim using a rope, which he burnt later. “We now need to see whether we could find the remnants of the rope and sent them for scientific analysis. We also need to record the statements of those who called the victim on her mobile phone after she was killed, to establish that it was the accused who attended the calls,” said Mr. Kumar.

Sajeev, in his statement, claimed to have killed the woman on August 16, 2021. He was reportedly suspicious of his wife, and a dispute over a phone call led to the alleged crime.

He, however, lodged a complaint that his wife was missing only in February 2022. Since then, he had acted naive and created the impression that the victim had eloped with her lover. He could also dodge suspicions initially since he had no criminal antecedents.