‘Njangalum Krishiyilekku’ campaign reaps success in Ernakulam district

The ‘Njangalum Krishiyilekku’ programme has drawn a total of 13,690 new farmers into the campaign, who are now engaged in cultivating more than 1,000 hectares. The land that has been brought under farming during the past three months include fallow land as well as those belonging to public and private institutions.

Sources in the Department of Agriculture said more than 400 hectares had seen fresh farming activities, and that local government bodies had set aside over ₹2.63 crore for the programme.

The farming campaign has seen the formation of 1,768 new groups of farmers for various activities. These include 511 groups for vegetable cultivation, 437 groups for paddy cultivation, 221 groups for tuber crops, 202 groups for banana cultivation, 292 groups for mixed crop cultivation, and 105 groups that will be engaged in making value-added products from farm produce.

The programme has been undertaken in all blocks in Ernakulam district and 97 agricultural offices across the district. Cultural programmes are being organised to draw people’s attention to the campaign. Besides, human chain and cultural processions are being organised, department sources added.

The campaign has seen efforts of all sizes and intensity. From 50 growbags to four acres has been the range of the the new farming activities. The Muvattupuzha block office group of farmers has started cultivating vegetables in 50 growbags, while the Njarakkal Unarvu group has launched the cultivation of various crops in four acres. There are other cultivation areas that range from six cents to 50 cents. The Chittattukara panchayat Pokkali rice group has started the cultivation of 10 acres.

Public library groups and the Chottanikkara police station have also joined the campaign to cultivate various crops in spaces available. While the Jnana Sagaram Public Library in Alangad will use six cents of spare land for cultivation, the Chottanikkara police station will use 50 cents.