Nitta Gelatin launches ₹200-crore expansion project in Kochi

May 02, 2024 06:18 pm | Updated 06:31 pm IST - KOCHI

The ground-breaking ceremony for the collagen peptide expansion project of Nitta Gelatin India Limited (NGIL) was held on Tuesday at the factory at Kakkanad. NGIL is a joint venture between Nitta Gelatin of Japan and the Kerala State Industrial Development Corporation. The expansion project involves an investment of ₹200 crore.

ADVERTISEMENT

A communication cited Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan as saying that Kerala has had a very strong relationship with the Japanese group. He said Nita Gelatin was a shining example of successful partnership between the State and a global investor and offered all support for further expansion of its activities in Kerala.

“The industry-friendly policies of successive governments in Kerala have given the company the confidence to make further investments in the State. The availability of skilled labour in Kerala has been a critical factor for the success of our operations here. Our employee-friendly policies have ensured a conducive industrial relations environment in our units in Kerala,” said Koichi Ogata, president of Nitta Gelatin worldwide and a director of NGIL.

Nitta Gelatin group is among the largest gelatin producers in the world, catering for food and pharma industries. The company was founded 103 years ago in Osaka, Japan, and its operations in Kerala will complete 50 years in 2025.

“The demand for collagen peptide is growing worldwide as it significantly helps in promoting joint health. A variant that helps in the management of diabetes is also expected to be launched shortly. The expanded capacity would be able to successfully cater to this requirement,” said Sajiv K. Menon, managing director, NGIL. The project is expected to be commissioned by the middle of next year.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.