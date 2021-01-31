NIT-C seeks funds for infrastructure development

KOZHIKODE

31 January 2021 01:25 IST

Increasing number of students putting pressure on existing facilities

The National Institute of Technology-Calicut (NITC) is seeking budget provisions for beefing up its infrastructure in the wake of the increasing number of students over the past few years.

After the implementation of the scheme under the Higher Education Financing Agency (HEFA), the plan fund allocation for the institute has declined since 2017. (The HEFA is a joint venture of the Ministry of Education (MoE) and Canara Bank for financing creation of capital assets in premier educations such as IITs, IIITs, NITs, IISC and AIIMS).

However, the institutes have to repay the principal amount of the loans secured via the HEFA while the MoE repays the interests. The system has been aimed at converting the institutes into top ranking institutions through improvement in their academic and infrastructure quality at the global level.

Advertising

Advertising

Thus, most of the institutes depend heavily on their internal revenue sourced from research and development projects and consultancy to repay the principal amount.

Officials said that the NIT-C, which arguably admits the largest number of students among the NITs in the country, also relies upon the internal revenue to better the infrastructure. In 2019-20, the institute received sponsored research projects of ₹7 crore.

It also took proactive steps to collaborate with leading industries and government agencies for research, testing and consultancy. Consultancy assignments worth about ₹1 crore were taken up during last year, they said.

The MoE, the sources said, had sanctioned ₹35 crore to set up a new academic block following the increase in the number of students admitted via the Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) category. Also, supernumerary seats had been created for female students to achieve their target of 20% in 2020.

However, funds are required for the maintenance of the old hostels, purchasing state-of the-art equipment and setting up modern labs. There was also a proposal to set up an Internet of Things lab. A new library building has been completed and will start functioning on the new campus. Also, a mega hostel would be completed soon, officials said.

Last year, the institute undertook works such as LAN connectivity in MBA, PG-I and international hostels, construction of basketball court and an outdoor gymnasium. The construction of an underpass to link the campuses and the new academic block are yet to be completed, they said.