Nirmalyam screened in Kochi to mark its 50th anniversary

May 21, 2023 06:53 pm | Updated 06:53 pm IST - KOCHI

Nirmalyam, one of the most memorable films in Malayalam film history, was screened here on Sunday, on the 50th anniversary of its first screening.

Among the hundreds of people who attended the screening were those who were part of the production and first screening of the film and members of the new generation. Several groups of people from Kothamangalam, Aluva, Paravur and Cherthala attended the screening at Sangeetha theatres, said organisers on Sunday.

Elizabeth Antony, daughter of late actor P.J. Antony, said though she had seen the film several times, it offered a different experience each time. “I was crying when I saw some of the scenes from the film. There are many factors that have affected me,” said Ms. Antony, who was accompanied by her daughter Shini.

Discussion on the film held after the screening was inaugurated by John Fernandez, former MLA and president of the P.J. Antony Foundation. He recalled that writer M.T. Vasudevan Nair had recently said that it would not be possible to produce a film like Nirmalyam at present when darkness was spreading all around.