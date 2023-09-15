Nipah outbreak: Ernakulam equipped to meet any emergency, says Collector

September 15, 2023 08:32 pm | Updated 08:36 pm IST - KOCHI

District Collector N.S.K. Umesh on Friday said that Ernakulam was equipped to meet any situation following the Nipah outbreak in Kozhikode.

He urged people not to be apprehensive of the situation while stating that the isolation ward at the Government Medical College Hospital, Kalamassery, was ready to handle any situation. Samples of persons showing symptoms of Nipah would be forwarded to the National Institute of Virology, Alappuzha, for testing, he said.

He urged local bodies to step up control measures against the spread of dengue fever. Fogging and dry day activities have been stepped up in areas under the Kochi Corporation and the Thrikkakara municipality, where a spike in cases has been reported.